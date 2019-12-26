MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $98,651.00 and $116.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 520,077,712 coins and its circulating supply is 170,077,754 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

