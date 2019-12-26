Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,023. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.48.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.