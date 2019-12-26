Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $128.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

