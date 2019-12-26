Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.44 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $184.39 or 0.02557932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $86.44 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,802 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

