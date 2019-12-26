MonetaryUnit Trading 20.9% Higher This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $556.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010535 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003098 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,107,120 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

