Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) PT Raised to $12.50 at Imperial Capital

Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) had its target price upped by analysts at Imperial Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Mosaic Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Mosaic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 24,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $255,811.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

