MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.13

Shares of MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 75724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MOWI ASA/ADR had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.71%.

About MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

