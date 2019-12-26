Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $985,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

