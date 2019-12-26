Neutral Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $81,243.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013624 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $81,243.00 and $38,457.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

