NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.57

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 83 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from NEXT/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. NEXT/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

About NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

