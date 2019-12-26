Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.16

Headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news impact score of -3.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSANY. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

