Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €38.58 ($44.86) and last traded at €38.22 ($44.44), approximately 29,988 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.00 ($44.19).

Several equities analysts have commented on NOEJ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.12 and its 200 day moving average is €33.74.

About Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

