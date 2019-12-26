Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. Northfield Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter.

NFBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $280,555 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.16 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $845.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.56.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

