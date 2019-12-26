Numeraire Trading 18% Higher This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $6.52 or 0.00089501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $466,466.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

