NuShares (NSR) Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $12.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021837 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

