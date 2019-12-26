Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Cap Reaches $12.76 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and $9.77 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00183012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.01190354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol's launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

