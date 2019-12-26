OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

OceanaGold Corp (ASX:OGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.50 ($1.77) and last traded at A$2.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 1485030 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.53 ($1.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.85 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.64.

OceanaGold Company Profile (ASX:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

