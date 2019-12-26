Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, 103,194 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 35,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $40.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

