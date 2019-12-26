Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,971,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,280 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 637,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

