Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $28.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

