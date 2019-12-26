Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 3%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, 4,941,479 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,406,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $170,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

