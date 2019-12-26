OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 0.8%

OptiBiotix Health PLC (LON:OPTI) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.81), 119,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 197,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and a PE ratio of -25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.60.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

