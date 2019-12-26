Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Orion Group reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

ORN stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

