OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSIS. ValuEngine cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on OSI Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of OSIS opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $159,664.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,505. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

