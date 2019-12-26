Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Owens-Illinois reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 12.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. 20,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,742. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

