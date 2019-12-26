Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.79

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 15787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $2,638,100.00. Also, Director Clare Ozawa acquired 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $9,573,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

