P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

PTSI stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $325.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.47. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

