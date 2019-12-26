Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SZNE opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

