Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3476 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BATS GCOW opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.