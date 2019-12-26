Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:VETS opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

