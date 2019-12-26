Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.43

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4315 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

BATS PTMC opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

