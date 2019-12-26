Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2033 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of COWZ opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

