Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

