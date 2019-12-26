Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PPBI stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $582,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

