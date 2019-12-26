Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.65

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 125373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 172,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

