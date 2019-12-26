Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Receives $203.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE PH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.34. The stock had a trading volume of 308,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a 200 day moving average of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.87 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $397,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $3,211,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 65,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

