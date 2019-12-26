Pathfinder Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of -0.42.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

