Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) Buys 2,900 Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) acquired 2,900 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,720 ($22.63) per share, with a total value of £49,880 ($65,614.31).

Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) acquired 1,700 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,650 ($32,425.68).

NMC opened at GBX 1,782 ($23.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. NMC Health PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and a one year high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,304.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,390.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NMC Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

