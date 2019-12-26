PAX Gold Trading Up 1.2% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $235,566.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,488.64 or 0.20431921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.48 or 0.05922228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024004 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

