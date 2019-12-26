PAXEX Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,577.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004558 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011075 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

