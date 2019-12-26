Payfair (PFR) Trading 55.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Payfair has traded up 55.5% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Payfair has a market capitalization of $11,079.00 and $593.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

