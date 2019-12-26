Paytomat Hits 1-Day Volume of $41,689.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Paytomat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, ABCC and Chaince. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $822,614.00 and approximately $41,689.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Chaince and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.