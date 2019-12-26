Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.04 Million

Analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce sales of $119.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.80 million and the highest is $124.27 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $124.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $466.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $471.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $493.91 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $531.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $7,639,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Penn Virginia by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,014. The firm has a market cap of $456.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

