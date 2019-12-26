Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE PEI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.20. 18,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,088. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $405.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

