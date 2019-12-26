PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 274 call options on the company. This is an increase of 281% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 348.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 195,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

PMT opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.