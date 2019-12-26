Penta 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,889.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Penta has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $39,889.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01232365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

