Pesetacoin Market Cap Tops $193,223.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 57% against the U.S. dollar. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $193,223.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00553632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,125,689 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

