Phore Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,605,599 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

