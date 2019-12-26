Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.45

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 1209700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

