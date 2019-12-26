Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,104 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $59,193.14.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 106,566 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,118,943.00.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.